Hambantota Int’l Port signs TSAs with top players in Industry

The discharge operation was completed 22 hours prior to the expected time and the vessel was able to depart well before schedule the following day. “The Glovis Sun was on a very tight schedule, therefore, the efficiency and quality service of the operation was an outstanding achievement for the port, especially on a vessel with such high volume,” said Tissa Wickramasinghe COO of HIPG.

Ever since HIP initiated discussions for a TSA with Glovis and terms were agreed on, the Shipping Line’s volumes have been on the increase. By end 2018, Glovis was able to record their best year in terms of volume, with an outstanding number of vessels handled. Taking into account the port’s up to date equipment, expertise and service quality, the shipping line moved a lot of their high and heavy cargo via HIP.

Following this success, a two year TSA between Glovis and HIP was signed in January this year. “We are extremely happy with the services provided by Hambantota Port and after HIPG took over, facilities for RORO operations have been streamlined making it an attractive destination for transshipment. Hyundai Glovis, which mainly brings in vehicles from the East coast of India has seen a growth in volumes and with the safety standards in the port being maintained we believe that we can grow our business from HIP,” says Lalindra Fernando, Director of Sharaf Shipping Agency, who are the local agents representing Hyundai Glovis.

A TSA with Norwegian Shipping Company, Hoegh Line, soon followed, with the agreement signed in February 2019. Strong in both European and Indian markets, Hoegh liners are especially known for the transportation of heavy vehicles. Since HIP came under the CMPort umbrella, Hoegh has rekindled their interest in the port, doing more than 10,000 units in 2018 - a marked increase from 6500 units in 2017.

The Shipping Company has channeled 8000 units via HIP in the last six months alone, clear proof of the confidence and trust placed in the port. In addition to Glovis and Hoegh, HIPG has signed contracts with another international player, for RORO business, bringing the Port closer to achieving its hub status for the Indian RORO market.