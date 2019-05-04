President instructs to ensure supply of electricity without any curtailment

A meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, today (01st May) to discuss the electricity demand and he emphasized necessity of supply of electricity without any curtailment.

Although rainfall is experienced in many areas in the country, the water capacity of the reservoirs of the power generation system has not increased significantly. Therefore, the President requested all to use electricity conservatively. It was also discussed the use of alternate energy for continuous supply of electricity.

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Mr. Ravi Karunanayeka, Ministers Mr. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Dr. Rajitha Senarathne, Non Cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva, State Minister Mr. Iran Wickramarathne, Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Senevirathne and Sectaries to the Ministries, Public Officials also participated in this discussion.