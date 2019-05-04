Delegation of the Chamber of Commerce met Prime Minister

A delegation of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce led by Chairman Rajendra Theagarajah along with tourism leaders met Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 1 to discuss concerns of the business community in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks. They brought several issues to his attention and proposed measures to resolve the situation.The Prime Minister assured the delegation that the government is doing everything it can to ensure public security. He said that they have been successful in this regard so far. However, the threat remained until all suspects connected to the attacks are apprehended. After that, the country would be able to return to normalcy.

The business delegation expressed alarm that terrorists were able to orchestrate an attack of such magnitude. Citing security lapses, they called for strong security establishment and security infrastructure. They also urged greater cooperation between the country’s political leaders. They stressed that our leaders need to cast aside their differences and show true statesmanship in order to combat this danger.

The delegation also said everything should be done to maintain law and order, subdue ethnic unrest and ensure the safety and security of all citizens. They called for a daily security briefing to the public by a single designated official spokesperson to clarify matters and prevent confusion and the spread of rumours.

The Prime Minister thanked the delegation for bringing their concerns and suggestions to his attention. He urged the business community to place their trust in the government. He also praised the security establishment and intelligence units for the excellent work done so far. He said steps will be taken to resolve the situation as early as possible and ensure the smooth flow of economic activity. He also pledged enhanced cooperation between the various branches of government to combat this threat.