ADB lending and grant operations hit $ 21.6b

Responding to the changing needs of Asia and the Pacific will be at the centre of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) actions to implement Strategy 2030, he said.Nakao highlighted six areas that the ADB considers essential to the strategy’s success.First, he said a key priority for ADB will be to continue addressing poverty and reducing inequalities across Asia and the Pacific. “We will strengthen our support to the poorest and most vulnerable countries in the region, including those in fragile and conflict-affected situations and many small island developing states,” Nakao said. The ADB is supporting this year’s G20 initiative of universal health coverage.
Second, the ADB is accelerating progress in gender equality and will develop a strong pipeline of projects that integrate gender equality designs into a range of operations, including transport, energy and urban infrastructure. Third, climate mitigation and adaptation efforts across the Pacific will be an important focus for the ADB. Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including the Pacific, will receive a wide range of ADB assistance. Nakao focussed attention on the ADB’s increase in disaster contingent financing in the Pacific, thereby allowing countries to access financial resources immediately in the wake of a disaster, based on predetermined criteria.
Fourth is ADB’s continued support for regional cooperation and integration. Building on ADB-led subregional cooperation platforms, the ADB will further enhance regional connectivity, promote regional public goods, help strengthen cooperation in the financial sector and macro-prudential policies, and encourage knowledge sharing. Fifth, Nakao said the ADB will continue to expand its private sector lending, equity investments, and guarantees to reach one-third of the total operations by 2024.This will bring the ADB into new markets and broaden its business reach to education, health, and agribusiness.