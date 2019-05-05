NLDB to invest $ 10 million in value-added products

The National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) has embarked on a program to add value to its products with an investment of US $ 10 million. It has submitted a project proposal to seek assistance from Israel to enhance turnover and profits. A number of measures has been taken to add value to milk and coconut based products. “We have started value addition to gain maximum benefit from our quality milk production. We have been selling the milk in raw form and could not fetch a high price in the past due to this. With measures taken to add value to the milk and coconut based products, we will earn a decent income,” NLDB Chairman Prof. H.W. Cyril said.



The organisation will initially produce items such as buffalo curd, goat milk, milk toffee, coconut oil, yoghurt and processed meat in the hope of adding more to the line in future. The NLDB recorded a turnover of Rs. 2.7 billion last year and is targeting Rs. 3 billion this year.It also has plans to popularise fresh milk products and to increase consumption of fresh milk among the city population by setting up a distribution network covering Colombo city which will be a door to door service. The NLDB is seeking a funding facility from a local bank to facilitate this and is confident that this will take off soon.

“We will have a multi-faceted strategy to improve performance in terms of generating income and maintaining standards. We will also renovate and modernise our six circuit bungalows in Weerawila, Polonnaruwa, Nikaweratiya, Anuradhapura, Bopaththalawa and Galpokuna in Kuliyapitiya to attract more local guests. This is expected to promote eco and agro tourism while providing a stay at reasonable rates for local travellers,” he said.

The NLDB has invested Rs. 20 million in this rebuilding effort. The entity also provides comprehensive dairy farming training to aspiring youth and their training has been recognised by foreign countries when it comes to offering employment.

“As a part of our value addition, we will set up a centre at Martin farm in Chilaw to process meat with an investment of Rs. 18 million. There will be a slaughter house which matches European standards. The Welisara farm will be upgraded with an investment of Rs. 22 million with Israel technology which will produce drinking yoghurt and ice cream.

The Galpokuna farm in Kuliyapitiya will produce milk toffees with machines from China. The Polonnaruwa farm which has 1,200 buffaloes will produce curd under Israel technology. A credit line of US $ 10 million to mechanise the process has been requested from Israel. We have submitted a project proposal to obtain Pakistan assistance to develop the local dairy industry with the importation of 1,000 buffaloes in two batches,” he said.