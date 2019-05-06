May 06, 2019

    World Bank grants $58.65 Mn for the agriculture modernization Featured

    World Bank has granted 58.65 million US dollars for the agriculture modernization project which has already implemented by the Agriculture Ministry, Agriculture Minister P Harrison said. Agriculture Ministry has taken measures to modernize country’s agriculture sector with the intention of meeting growing market opportunities locally and internationally.

    Under this project, the Ministry has taken measures to introduce modern technologies, improve agricultural infrastructure facilities and also to introduce local and international market opportunities for local farmers. The Ministry has already selected 1758 farmers from Polonnaruwa, Matale, Batticaloa, Monaragala, Jaffna, Mullaitvu and Anuradhapura.
    Around 500 farmers from Vakarai have already cultivated cucumber in their fields to supply value added cucumber for 38 countries. The Ministry has also initiated various agriculture development projects with the intention of stopping the importation of vegetables, fruits, grams and other food products that can be grown easily in the country. Under this project, various food production zones have already been established in the country.

     

