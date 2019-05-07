Ampara gets facelift under President’s program

The third phase of the “Stand Together for the Country” development program began yesterday, and will be carried out till 11 May, covering the Ampara District, the Government Information Department said yesterday. Under the program, 5000 development projects benefiting people in 20 Divisional Secretariats will be held. Ampara District Secretary D. M. L. Bandaranayake said many programs will be implemented from 6 to 11 May, covering 20 Divisional Secretariats in Ampara District, under the third phase of the national development program “Stand Together for the Country”, implemented under the guidance of the Presidential Secretariat. Ampara District, as one of the largest districts in the country, comprises more than 600,000 population, and contributes to a quarter of the total rice supply of the country.

The District Secretariat emphasises that in addition to the 20 major programs under “Stand Together for the Country” Development Program, many other national programs such as the Preventing Kidney Disease, Save the Children, Drug Prevention, Ranaviru Services, Food Safety, Dengue Prevention, Smart Sri Lanka, Protect Environment, Garbage Management, and Gramashakthi programs are implemented over 507 GN Divisions in this multinational District. Many programs targeting preschools and elders are also being carried out, as well as tree planting and gardening programs.

Different Government institutions including Ministries, Departments and Statutory Boards are also delivering their public services through this national development program, monitored by the Presidential Secretariat under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena. A team of Government officials participate in this program, with Heads of the Department representing each Government institution.

According to the Ampara District Secretariat, the closing ceremony will be held at Uhana Divisional Secretariat premises on 11 May, under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. The participation of around 5,000 members of the public and State officers is expected.