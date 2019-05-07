Rs. 140m in cash also recovered from terrorist assests

The CID had found over Rs. 140 million in cash which belonged to the group of terrorists who are responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks, said Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara yesterday.During his briefing on the development of investigations so far pertaining to the string of suicide bombings carried out by an extremist group from the National Thowheed Jamath, the Police Spokesman said a part of the money has been recovered while the CID has taken measures to freeze the other money held in bank accounts by them.

“Other assets belonging to this group of terrorists’ worth over Rs. 7 billion has also been found during the CID investigations and measures are being taken to seize these assets,” he noted. “In relation to the April 21 Easter Sunday suicide attacks targeting several locations including three churches and three prominent hotels, the Police has succeeded in arresting 73 suspects so far and they are being held under the custody of the TID and CID, SP Gunasekara said.

“Currently, 54 of the arrested suspects are being held under the custody of the CID and among them are seven women.”The Police Spokesman said that so far of those arrested over the spate of suicide bombings, there are 19 suspects who are being held under the custody of the TID. Among them are two women. “They are currently being interrogated by the CID and the TID,” Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.