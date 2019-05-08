CC approves appointment of Attorney General

The Constitutional Council (CC) yesterday approved the appointment of Solicitor General Dappula de Livera as the new Attorney General.The CC which met yesterday at the Parliament premises with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya in the Chair unanimously approved the recommendation by President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint Dappula de Livera PC as the Attorney General.

Earlier, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya PC was appointed as the new Chief Justice and Solicitor General Dappula de Livera was appointed as the acting Attorney General. Dappula de Livera PC has over 32 years of experience as legal counsel and has served as State Counsel for the Attorney General’s Department. He is a member of the National Commission Against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Sri Lanka as well as the Task Force established by Justice Ministry to deal with human smuggling and illegal migration.