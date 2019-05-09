UN selects Lanka to launch counter terrorist travel

The UN on May 7 launched the Counter Terrorist Travel Program under the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).Sri Lanka will be one of the initially confirmed beneficiaries of the program. Projects under the program will be tailor made to the host nation. Sri Lanka will introduce and interact with a global interactive advanced passenger information system.

The system used, goTravel, supports the end-to-end process for law enforcement to obtain passenger data from (airline) carriers and conduct targeted analysis as well as share the findings of their data assessment. Member States adopt the UN-owned and operated goTravel solution to enable the automated analysis of large data volumes on passengers on all inbound and outbound traffic. The system will detect and investigate terrorist offenses and related travel by using Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Data.

Integration of the system locally will happen through the Passenger Information Unit. This unit will facilitate interaction with multiple agencies and data sets internationally. The unit will be implemented at the ministerial level. Units will collaborate with CTED, OICT, ICAO, UNODC, Interpol, and other intelligence institutions.

At the launch, Amrith Rohan Perera, permanent representative of Sri Lanka to the UN, said, “my nation grapples with a new kind of terrorist threat.” Perera conveyed the appreciation of the country for assistance by the office of counter-terrorism and said that Sri Lanka would review its list of terrorist organizations. Perera added, “(in line with the UN we would bring) local regulation on countering violent extremism and harboring terrorist fighters.”

António Guterres, secretary general UN, said “The recent despicable attacks in Kenya, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, among others, are tragic reminders of the global reach of the scourge of terrorism. These attacks underscore the need to work closely with partners across the United Nations system and beyond.” The project is mainly funded by the Netherlands.