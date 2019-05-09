China donates Rs. 17.84 Mn for the Injured in Easter Sunday bomb Attacks

China has made a cash donation for the treatment of the injured in the Easter Sunday bomb Attacks in Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said. On 4th May, 2019, Cheng Xueyuan, the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka presented a cheque for Rs. 17.84 million to Nimal Kumar, National Secretary of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China. The donation will be specially used in the treatment of the injured in the Easter Sunday attacks.

Ambassador Cheng reaffirmed that at the time of sorrow, Chinese government and people stand firmly with the Sri Lankan people and resolutely support Sri Lanka in safeguarding its national security and stability, and building a peaceful and prosperous country. Chinese government is intensively negotiating with Sri Lankan side and will provide all necessary assistance within its capacity according to the urgent requests extended by Sri Lanka.

Mr. Nimal Kumar briefed about the SLRCS' work after the bomb blasts, highly appreciated the Red Cross Society of China for its helping hand in a difficult time of Sri Lanka, and promised to use all the donation in the treatment of the injured.