Sri Lankan identity enshrined in every religion - PM

The Sri Lankan identity is enshrined in every religion in the country and we will not allow extremism to destroy this national identity, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. He said that measures should be taken to protect the national identity enshrined in every religion.

The Prime Minister made this observation after meeting the Mahanayake Thera of the Ramannya Maha Nikaya Most Ven. Napane Pemasiri Thera at Vidyasagara Maha Pirivena, Menikhinna.Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister called on the Mahanayake Theras of the Asgiriya and Malwatte Chapters in Kandy and apprised the Chief Prelates of the current situation in the country. “I invited the Mahanayake Theras to come forward to protect law and order in the country following the deadly Easter Sunday attacks”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that law and order was maintained at village level due to the prompt action taken by the Mahanayakes soon after this tragedy took place.He also thanked Most Ven.Kotugoda Dhammavasa Thera, Most Ven. Ittepane Dhammalankara Thera and other religious leaders too. “I discussed the present situation in the country and apprised the measures taken by the government to promote the security”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government will take every possible effort to prevent a recurrence of this type of situation in the country. “We don’t think that the extremists will stop. We will be vigilance and action would be taken to prevent extremism,” he said. He also said that he expects to have discussion with the party leaders over the proposed Counter Terrorism Bill.

The Prime Minister also added that the first, second and third paragraphs of the proposed Bill are most important.The Prime Minister said he also discussed about the Vesak celebrations with the Mahanayake Theras.