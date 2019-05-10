Working age household population increases by 0.35 mn

The working age household population (age 15 and above) has increased about 0.35 million from 2017 to 2018 the Sri Lanka Labour Force Survey of the Department of Census and Statistics stated. Also the labour for Working age household population increases by 0.35 mnce survey reported that the labour force participation rate has declined by 2.3% from 2017 to 2018 and the employed population has declined about 0.2 million. The employment decline is significant among female compared to male.

The estimated unemployment rate is 4.4% and it is a 0.2 percentage point increase compared to 4.2% in 2017. There is a significant increase in inactive population with an increase of about 0.53 million. The increase is mainly reported from female, youth (15 to 24) and elderly(age 60 and above).

Reported labour force participation rate is 51.8 in 2018. Given the estimated counts in 2018, estimated economically active population is around 8.4 million . About 5.5 million (6 5.1 %) of the economically active population are males. Economically inactive population accounts for about 7.8 million and of that majority are females (74.1%)