Working age household population increases by 0.35 mn

The estimated unemployment rate is 4.4% and it is a 0.2 percentage point increase compared to 4.2% in 2017. There is a significant increase in inactive population with an increase of about 0.53 million. The increase is mainly reported from female, youth (15 to 24) and elderly(age 60 and above).
Reported labour force participation rate is 51.8 in 2018. Given the estimated counts in 2018, estimated economically active population is around 8.4 million . About 5.5 million (6 5.1 %) of the economically active population are males. Economically inactive population accounts for about 7.8 million and of that majority are females (74.1%)