SLTPB working out revival plan-Gomes

“As the government has requested the foreign ambassadors to soften the travel advisories in the respective countries, we need to make this as an opportunity to promote the country globally,” Chairman, SLTPB, Kishu Gomes told the Daily News Finance. He also said, accounting for the fact that these travel advisories are of different nature, they have already launched plans to revive the industry.

Taking part in the Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) recently for the 16th consecutive time, Sri Lanka was able to assure the international community of Sri Lanka Tourism’s confidence of being able to bounce back to its competitive industry. Furthermore, Sri Lanka Tourism has not stopped any promotional activities, and will continue with all planned activities for this year as Sri Lanka Tourism will not leave any room for terrorist to beat the nation.

“Altogether there are 40 travel marts and road shows that we are going to take part in along with the planned activities and focus more on increasing the arrivals in these markets which has reduced due to the unexpected attacks,” he said. This would cover the major travel markets of the world including France, China, Australia and Italy.

He also said that they are going to promote Sri Lankan tourism with great effort in these markets so as to get back the position that the country had held internationally so far. Encouragement has been received internationally to boost the industry back. It is peace and unity that is essential to fight against global terrorism and eradicate it.

The current issue is only safety-related, and the tourism value proposition remains unchanged, which has been enjoyed by millions of tourists from across the world. With a safe environment being restored in the immediate future, Sri Lanka Tourism is confident that global travelers will again look at Sri Lanka for potential travel.