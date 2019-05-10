May 10, 2019

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    New air cargo terminal for BIA, concessions for hoteliers

    The Cabinet approved the proposal to commence procurements to build a additional Air Cargo Terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport. Also a relief package to strengthen tourism industryaffected by Easter attacks was approved by the Cabinet. Here a concessionary period for loans taken by those engaged in tourism industry , Capital Loan facilities under ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ program, reduction of VAT, concessions for security equipments, reduction of VAT up to 5% with respect to registered hotels and tourist agents, will be provided from April 1, 2019 to March 31. 2020.

