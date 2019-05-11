All necessary security measures for Vesak

“The government will not impose any restrictions on Vesak celebrations and all decisions in relation to it will be taken by the Maha Nayake Theras,” Kiriella further said. According to the Leader of the House, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe called on the Maha Nayake Theras recently to discuss about the Vesak celebrations with the present security situation prevailing in the country.

“Following the discussions they have come to a conclusion that the Chief Prelates of all temples, together with the community, should organise the respective celebrations as they desire, while the government will provide the necessary security,” Kiriella pointed out.