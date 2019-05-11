May 11, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    All necessary security measures for Vesak Featured

    May 11, 2019
    All necessary security measures for Vesak

    Minister Lakshman Kiriella yesterday told the House that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the Maha Nayake Theras that the government will take all necessary security measures for Vesak celebrations in the country.

    “The government will not impose any restrictions on Vesak celebrations and all decisions in relation to it will be taken by the Maha Nayake Theras,” Kiriella further said. According to the Leader of the House, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe called on the Maha Nayake Theras recently to discuss about the Vesak celebrations with the present security situation prevailing in the country.
    “Following the discussions they have come to a conclusion that the Chief Prelates of all temples, together with the community, should organise the respective celebrations as they desire, while the government will provide the necessary security,” Kiriella pointed out.

    « Madrasa Schools should come under Education Ministry - Harsha Fuel prices hiked »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2