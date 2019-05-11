Fuel prices hiked

The government has decided to increase CPC fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (10), based on the fuel price formula. Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs 3 per litre, while Petrol 95 Octane is to be hiked by Rs 5. Super Diesel has been increased by Rs 2, however no changes were made to the prices of Auto Diesel, the Ministry of Finance said. Accordingly the new price of 92 Octane Petrol will be Rs 135 per litre while the price of 95 Octane Petrol will be Rs 164. The new price of a litre of Super Diesel will be Rs 136.