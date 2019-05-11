May 11, 2019

    Fuel prices hiked

    The government has decided to increase CPC fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (10), based on the fuel price formula. Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs 3 per litre, while Petrol 95 Octane is to be hiked by Rs 5. Super Diesel has been increased by Rs 2, however no changes were made to the prices of Auto Diesel, the Ministry of Finance said. Accordingly the new price of 92 Octane Petrol will be Rs 135 per litre while the price of 95 Octane Petrol will be Rs 164. The new price of a litre of Super Diesel will be Rs 136.

    Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to increase fuel prices in line with the fuel price hike announced by the government last night (10). Accordingly, Octane 92 Petrol has been increased by Rs 3.00 per litre, and Octane 95 Petrol went up by Rs 5.00 per litre. The price of Super Diesel was increased by Rs 2.00 per litre, while no changes were made in the price of Auto Diesel. The Ministry of Finance yesterday (10) announced that the CPC fuel price would be increased based on the fuel pricing formula.

    The CPC fuel price hike also made no changes to the price of Auto Diesel.

    « All necessary security measures for Vesak
