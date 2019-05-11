Fuel prices hiked

Lanka IOC also announced
Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to increase fuel prices in line with the fuel price hike announced by the government last night (10). Accordingly, Octane 92 Petrol has been increased by Rs 3.00 per litre, and Octane 95 Petrol went up by Rs 5.00 per litre. The price of Super Diesel was increased by Rs 2.00 per litre, while no changes were made in the price of Auto Diesel. The Ministry of Finance yesterday (10) announced that the CPC fuel price would be increased based on the fuel pricing formula.
Octane 92 Petrol - by Rs 3.00 per litre
Octane 95 Petrol – by Rs 5.00 per litre
Super Diesel – Rs 2.00 per litre
The CPC fuel price hike also made no changes to the price of Auto Diesel.