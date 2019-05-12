PM plans to develop surrounding Sri Pada as tourist attractions

The Prime Minister on this occasion reiterated that measures will be taken to speedily conduct a discussion with the participation of relevant groups to resolve the problems of the businessmen in the area not having legally approved lands. Measures are also underway to turn Bogawanthalawa, Nallathanniya, and Norton Bridge towns into tourist zones in addition to the Nuwara Eliya tourism.

The Premier pointing out that mostly Sri Lankan tourists visit the area said they want to turn the area as a center of attraction for foreign tourists as well. They have identified last December to transform the Bogawanthalawa into a tourist destination and to set up a golf course and other facilities.

The Premier said not only the Buddhists, but also the Hindus and Muslims come to Sri Pada for veneration. Hatton and Talawakelle have been developed and Nanu Oya could be further developed. The Prime Minister further said that they are looking over the possibility of handing over these places of tourist attractions to the Urban Development Authority for development. Sacred cities have to be preserved while developing as towns. He added that plans have been prepared to develop both these sectors.

The Premier has also reiterated that the need to preserve the Seetha Gangula natural environment. A large number of business entrepreneurs, State Minister Lucky Jayawardena and Nuwara Eliya district MP KK Piyadasa have also participated in the meeting.