Exporters meet delivery targets; no cancellations

The Easter Sunday attacks have created a major issue for the export community as they have to meet the delivery time set by the buyer community. “The country got disrupted due to the recent attacks and we found it very difficult time to meet the delivery targets. On top of this issue, the cargo cut off time had been advanced. Therefore, we were compelled to meet these requirements. However, we were unable to do night shifts and the situation was worse,” Leading Apparel Exporter and President National Chamber of Exporters, Ramya Weerakoon said.

“It was very hard meeting delivery targets. Most of the urban factory workers are from faraway places. Their parents are reluctant to send them to work the night shifts. Working with short staff was like adding fuel to the fire,” she said. “We are undergoing a hard time in fulfilling orders. However, we do not want to go public with our difficulties but somehow meet targets.The buyers who place orders for spring and summer usually visit us during this time of the year for negotiations. All the buyers have cancelled their visits to the country. This is a big blow to the export community,” she said.