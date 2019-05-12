Ex-USCG ‘Sherman’ sails into new home territory

Ex-United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) ‘Sherman’ taken over by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) from the US government, arrived at the port of Colombo today (12th May).The vessel acquired by the Sri Lanka Navy from the US government in a bid to increase the operational capability of the island’s sea arm, arrived at the port of Colombo around 10.00 a.m. this morning. Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the newly arrived platform in compliance with naval traditions on the harbour premises. The ship is commanded by Captain (ND) Rohitha Abeysinghe and its crew is comprised of 22 officers and 111 sailors.

This occasion was also attended by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Navy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle and a host of senior officers from the Naval Headquarters and Western Naval Command.

Subsequently, Commander of the Navy, flanked by rest of the officers, made an inspection visit onboard the ship and supervised the functional and operational aspects of the vessel. Meanwhile, the ship is scheduled to receive its auspicious commissioning from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Maithripala Sirisena in the near future.

Former Commander of the Navy, Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe officially took over the Ex-USCG ‘Sherman’ into Sri Lanka Navy from Rear Admiral Haycock, Assistant Commandant Acquisition and Chief Acquisition Officer of USCG, in a ceremony held at Honolulu, Hawaii, United States on 27th August last year.

Ex-USCGC ‘Sherman’ is a 115m long ship equipped with state of the art weapons and machinery. Once the ship being joined the SLN fleet, she will take the place as the largest platform to be held by the SLN. She will be utilized for patrol and surveillance missions in the deep seas around Sri Lanka providing the maritime security and assistance to search and rescue operations.

