The Primary section of government schools will begin today for the second term as scheduled. The commencement of the Primary section was postponed by a week due to security reasons following the Easter Sunday terror attack. Accordingly Grade 1 to 5 classes in all schools will commence today, the Education Ministry said.

Security measures have already been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff by the security forces and the police. Measures have been taken to make the school community aware of actions taken to improve safety. School Protection Committees and sub-committees aiming to ensure security inside schools is also in place.