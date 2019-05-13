Desist from sharing harmful information on social media

Defence Secretary, General (Rtd) Shantha Kottegoda urged the public to approach the security authorities immediately on any information related to a security threat without sharing it on social media. “Whether the information is false or correct we will investigate them. But if the public share such information on social media or by any other means it would only cause panic and unrest” Kottegoda told the media after calling on the Mahanayaka Thera’s of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters in Kandy yesterday.

Kottegoda while referring to several incidents where the public had used social media to spread information related to security, including one posted by a Buddhist Monk recently speculating on possible violent acts in the near future by extremists said such news which are not based on any solid facts can only lead to disruption of public life.

The Defence Secretary assured the public that the armed forces and the police have taken adequate measures to ensure security and there was no reason to unduly fear or worry about an impending threat. He also noted that adequate security has been provided to Schools and added he believed the turnout of students will reach normal standards soon.