PM plans to develop cities through development of roads

Participating in the inauguration ceremony of the "Golden Roads that connect hearts" Road Development program on Sunday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the cities will be developed through systematically developing road networks.The inauguration ceremony of the Ran Mawatha island wide road development program was held yesterday at Ratnapura Malwala Junction under the patronage of the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe.

The project is implemented on a concept of the Minister of Highways, Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim. Several projects to develop roads and bridges will be launched covering all areas of the country. The Central Express Highway, the Outer Circular Highway, the Kelaniya bridge renovation, two flyovers in Colombo and one in Gatambe Kandy will be constructed.

The Premier vested the new two-lane bridge constructed to replace the 75 year old chain bridge in Demuwawena, Ratnapura with the public today. The construction of the bridge commenced in 2016 and the Home Affairs Ministry had allocated 182 million rupees for the project. Construction of a two-lane road parallel to the new bridge has already commenced. This will be used as an alternative route to bypass the city of Ratnapura and as a result, the traffic congestion in the city will be greatly reduced in the future.