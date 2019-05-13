Academic activities of universities to commence tomorrow

Several Universities will re-open for academic activities tomorrow, authorities said.The University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Wayamba University and Rajarata University will recommence academic activities.The academic activities of all faculties at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura except for two faculties commences tomorrow, Faculty of Management Studies & Commerce of University of Sri Jayewardenepura will reopen on the 15th of May and faculty of Engineering reopening date has not been decided yet.

Faculty of Medicine and Allied Sciences of Rajarata University has reopened today and other faculties reopening date has not been decided yet. Faculty of Medicine of Wayamba University has reopened today and all other faculties will reopen on the 15th of May.

Students’ hostels of the universities also reopen with commencement of their respective university.The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that Vice Chancellors have been given the authority to make a final decision on the opening of universities after establishing security.

