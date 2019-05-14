Volume of industrial production up by 5.7%

The volume of industrial production has increased by 5.7% in March, 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of ‘manufacture of leather and related products’(18.1%), ‘manufacture of electrical equipment’ (10.5%) and ‘manufacture of chemicals & chemical products’ (8.0%) have shown remarkable increases meanwhile ‘other manufacturing’ (49.1%) (which includes manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi–trailers, other transport equipment, jewellery), has reported decrease during this period.

The industrial production of the manufacturing sector for the first quarter of 2019 has increased by 2.2% compared to the same quarter in 2018. Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of ‘manufacture of textiles’ (8.5%), has shown a remarkable increase in production during the first quarter of 2019, compared to first quarter of 2018 and products of ‘other manufacturing (31.9%), reported a decrease during this period.