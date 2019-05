The Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said 85 suspects have been arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels. The suspects include 10 women, he said at a media briefing today.

Out of the 85 suspects, 64 are detained in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and investigations are being carried out. The Police Media Spokesperson said 20 suspects are being held under detention by the Terrorists Investigation Division and investigated.

He said 17 safe houses used by the terrorists for lodging and 7 training camps were also discovered by the police.