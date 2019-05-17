Nallathanniya to be developed

The Prime Minister gave this assurance addressing the business community in Maskeliya and Nallathanniya at a meeting held at the White Elephant Hotel, Nallathanniya on May 11. The Prime Minister said his objective in convening the meeting was to discuss about the development of the Hatton region.“The attraction of tourists to Nuwara Eliya alone would not suffice because other areas in the region too should attract tourists to promote their development,” the Prime Minister said.

“Therefore, tourist facilities should be developed and enhanced in that area too. As such they had identified Bogawantalawa, to be developed as a tourist attraction replete with a Golf Links. Their prime aim was to attract tourists to Hatton, Bogawantalawa and the surrounding areas as well,” the Prime Minister added.

“Similarly, facilities for local tourists would also be enhanced in the Nallathanniya and Maskeliya areas which drew a large number of local tourists. He said apart from Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims and Christians too visited Sri Pada on pilgrimage. Therefore, they had drawn attention towards improving facilities in Nallatanniya and its surroundings.

He said a prime objective was also to protect and safeguard the ‘Seetha Gangula.’ All this work would be entrusted to Parliamentarian K.K.Piyadasa. “So let his all endeavour to develop Nallathanniya as an environment friendly small city” the Prime Minister said adding that when work on the Central Expressway was completed it would also contribute towards the development of the tourist industry in the area with quick access to Kandy. Parliamentarian K.K.Piyadasa was instrumental in arranging the meeting of the Business community. Town Planning and Water Supply state Minister Lucky Jayawardene was also present on the occasion.