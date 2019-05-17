Public institutions to get land deeds soon

He said that many public institutions including police stations, hospitals, and schools do not have deeds to date.The new publication will be issued free along with the Dinamina Newspaper on Friday to bring information and the news from the Lands Ministry to the public.

The Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Ministry will provide public institutions with lands deeds very soon, Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka said.The Minister was addressing the launching ceremony of ‘IDAM’ (Lands), the new monthly supplement of his ministry, at the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon (Lake House) yesterday.

It will strengthen the relation between the public and the Ministry and will promote the services provided by the Ministry and the affiliated institutions. “Land is a direct subject of the people. However, they do not know what we do in this subject. The media also do not give us enough publicity. We expect to reach the public through this publication,” The Minister said.

The Minister said that even the advanced speeches of the MPs in Parliamentary debates do not receive enough publicity from the media. He said the national programme on granting one million deeds is carried out successfully, and the ministry presented a deed to Parliament recently after about 40 years from its establishment.

The new edition of the Sri Lanka’s map, which includes the Port City, will also be issued soon, the Minister said. The first copy of the supplement was presented to Minister Karunathilaka by Lake House Chairman Krishantha Prasad Cooray. The online edition www.dinamina.lk/land was released to internet by the Minister and Deputy Minister Edward Gunasekara.

Ministry officials who completed the media training provided by the Lake House were awarded certificates. Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Ministry Secretary W.H. Karunaratne, Lake House General Manager Abhaya Amaradasa, Managing Editor (State Relations) Samantha Karunaratne, Editor-in-Chief of Dinamina Pushpa Rowel and representatives from the Lake House, Ministry and affiliated institutions were present.