Sambudu Vandana” Vesak Day Celebration will be held at Temple Trees on May 19 from 5.00 p.m. onwards. A Bodhi Pooja Pinkama will be held before the Bodhi Tree at Temple Trees premises with the blessings of hundred Bhikkus under the headship of Chief Prelates of the three sectors.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe forwards invitation to all devotees to participate in the Pinkama event which will be held coinciding with the commemoration of the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country at the Tenth anniversary of Ranaviru Day and in paying blessings to the victims of Easter Sunday terror attack.