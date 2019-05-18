Vesak messages

Buddha’s teachings build a society with boundless peace – President

Born in the Kingdom of Shakya of Bharath Deshaya, in the sixth century B.C., Prince Siddhartha attained Enlightenment at the shades of Bodhi at Buddhagaya and Passed Away at the Sacred Sal Uyana of Kusinara and this day of Vesak, which is triply blessed by those sacred events of the Buddha, is celebrated with much devotion and faith, states President Maithripala Sirisena in a Vesak message.

The message: “Strolling along the banks of rivers, researching the Dhamma sermons of great teachers, displaying tremendous discipline, strength, determination and commitment. Siddhartha attained the supreme bliss of Nirvana based on one’s own intellect. “On this momentous day of Vesak, we must recollect the teachings of the Buddha to build a society with boundless peace by shunning all attempts to destroy each other for the greed for power.

For a society to blossom without fear, danger and mistrust, the Buddha has preached. “Hatred will not heal hatred but kindness will heal hatred”. It is the time we became strong enough to truly, meaningfully and honestly relate this eternal truth. “We, with an understanding of the history of the Buddha Dhamma that dates back to 2500 years, in which not a drop of blood was shed to convert non-Buddhists to Buddhism or in the name of the Great Teacher, have realized the temporary nature of power through weapons.

“Whatever the motive might be, knowing that the sins will lead the way to damnation, we must determine on this day of Vesak to evade the misbeliefs and to make the teachings of the Buddha a path that leads our country towards prosperity and a society that is safe and secure. “I wish a blessed Vesak Poya Day for the Buddhist people of Sri Lanka and the Buddhists around the world.”

Strengthen reconciliation, peace, unity in our land - PM

Vesak Full Moon appears in the sky as the dark clouds of terror cast a shadow over our nation. There is a sense of anxiety and grief throughout society. In such troubling times, the sublime teachings of The Buddha shows us the way to unite spiritually and find common purpose in our humanity, states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a Vesak message.

The message adds: “The Enlightened One taught us the path to liberation of the mind. It is relevant to each person individually and the public collectively. Let us abstain from lust, hate and violence, and practice the four foundations of mindfulness. This will open the way for reconciliation, peace and unity in our land.

“The Buddha showed us that the path to Nibbana is paved with loving-kindness to every being. He said, “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.” Let us reflect upon these profound words. Let us aim to lead lives of mutual understanding and co-existence. This is the only way, as fighting over religious and cultural differences will wreak destruction all around.

“I am grateful to the public for their patience and understanding. This has enabled us to maintain national security, law and order in these challenging times. May the Full Moon of Vesak replace malice with virtue, hatred with love, injustice with righteousness and falsehood with truth. May it guide us along the noble path of the Dhamma towards a world of contentment, peace and enlightenment”.

Buddha’s teachings inspire whole world - UN Secretary General

I extend best wishes to all celebrating Vesak, a sacred occasion to millions around the world. On this day marking the Birth, Enlightenment and Passing of the Buddha, all of us, Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, can reflect on his life and draw inspiration from his teachings, states United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a Vesak message.

The message: “In a time of growing intolerance and inequality, the Buddha’s message of non-violence and service to others is more relevant than ever. “On the Day of Vesak, let us renew our commitment to building a world of peace and dignity for all. Thank you”.

‘Buddha’s teaching is more relevant today’

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa states Buddha’s message is even more relevant in the 21st century than it was two and a half millennia ago in his Vesak message.

Full message:

“Vesak is the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar. It is a day Buddhists across the world revere the Birth, the Enlightenment and the Parinibbana (passing away) of the Buddha is celebrated this year with a heavy heart.

“Penning this message down less than a month from the tragic attacks on Easter Sunday, the tears have not yet stopped flowing, the wounds not yet healed, the eyes still bloody from weeping and a nation still making an attempt to come to terms with the destruction and death that was left behind in the aftermath of the attacks.

“In today's reality the Buddha’s message is even more so relevant in the twenty first century than it was two and a half millennia ago. Buddhism advocates Peace and Non-violence as its universal and core message. “The spirit of tolerance and understanding has been one of the most cherished ideals of Buddhist culture and civilization over centuries.

“A basic concept taught by the Buddha; the Four sublime states of mind: Love or Loving-kindness (metta), Compassion (karuna), Sympathetic Joy (mudita), Equanimity (upekkha) provides the answer to all situations arising from social contact. They are great removers of tension, the great peace-makers in social conflict, and the great healers of wounds suffered in the struggle of existence. Just as the Buddha taught, they must not be narrowed by any limitation as to whom they are extended to. They should be non-exclusive and impartial, not bound by selective preferences or prejudices. When practiced in its purest form, they level social barriers, build harmonious communities, awaken slumbering magnanimity long forgotten, revive joy and hope long abandoned, and promote human brotherhood against the forces of egotism. “Today we live in a world that thrives on conflict. The forces that nurture conflict are pervasive, obstinate and terribly powerful. Therefore Buddha’s words hold more significant and true today.”

“Na hi verena verni- sammanti’dha kudcanam Averena ca sammanti- esa dhammo sanantano”- Dhammapada