NP travelers to get 50% train fare refund

The Northern Tourism Promotion Bureau will pay back 50 percent of the railway ticket charge for all tourists who travel to Jaffna and stay two or more days. Northern Province Governor Dr.Suren Raghavan said that from May 24, 50 percent of the railway ticket cost will be paid back to any group of four or more tourists who leave Jaffna after touring for two or more days. Many tourist hotels in Jaffna offer around 50 percent discount for tourists.These relief measures will be available for tourists for about two months. Several programmes have been organised to attract tourists during the same time.