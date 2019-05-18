Indian HC visits Dalada Maligawa

High Commissioner of India Taranjit Singh Sandhu paid respects to Sri Dalada Maligawa and received the blessings of the Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thera of Malwatte Chapter and Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thera of Asgiriya Chapter in Kandy on May 17.

The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vesak to the Mahanayake Theras and recalled the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka for the International Vesak Day celebration in 2017 and the exposition of the sacred Sarnath Relics in Sri Lanka in 2018.

High Commissioner also discussed the security situation with the Mahanayake Theras and offered India’s full support to Sri Lanka in dealing with the common threat of Jihadi terrorism. The Mahanayake Theras deeply appreciated India’s unconditional and strong support for Sri Lanka including in the security sphere.

High Commissioner Sandhu also reviewed the progress of Kandyan Dancing School being constructed with Government of India’s assistance of around 150 million SLR at the Sri Lanka International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) campus in Pallekele, Kandy.