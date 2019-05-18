Tomorrow National War Heroes Day

A series of Dasawarshabhishekaya (Decade of Peace) ceremonies, are scheduled from May 19 to 22 as a tribute to the memory of fallen War Heroes.The main event the National War Heroes’ Day ( May 19) commemoration will be held at Battaramulla National War Heroes’ Monument with the participation of around 20 disabled soldiers, around 2500 of their family members, military leaders and political heads.

The programme will include the issue of a new coin, first day cover plus a commemorative stamp, Recognition of ‘Parama Weera Vibushanaya’ (PWV) recipient War Heroes as National Heroes, Launch of ‘Uththamachara’ book containing PWV recipients’ victorious warfare achievements, Award of ‘Vishishta Seva Vibushanaya’ (VSV) medal to 65 senior tri-service officers and ‘Peace Walks’ in all major cities have been planned with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena and relatives of fallen War Heroes.

Arrangements have also been made to issue a new coin that portrays the Vellamullivaikkal War Heroes’ monument where the war for peace was brought to conclusion as one more feature of the commemorative programmes of the Dasawarshabhishekaya (Decade of Peace). A first day cover plus a commemorative stamp that displays the same Vellamullivaikkal War Hero monument is also to be issued on May 22 at the BMICH to coincide with the milestone Dasawarshabhishekaya.