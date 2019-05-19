Govt requests parents to send children to school

The Education Ministry requests parents to send their children to school from Tuesday (May 21) as the Government has taken all necessary steps to ensure the security of schools islandwide. At present, the situation in schools is turning out to be normal. The students of a few leading schools in Colombo didn’t attend school during the past few days due to the unnecessary fear created among them, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Sunday Observer yesterday.

The Minister said, “creating unnecessary fear among students and preventing them from attending school is part of a political conspiracy.” He said a certain section wants to close schools and destabilize the day-to- day life of the people. Hence they spread rumours to mislead the people about another terrorist attack on May 13, even after the security forces denied such a possibility. These elements provoked racist sentiments among the people and attacked innocent Muslims and set fire to their business establishments, the Minister said.

“We can clearly identify the agenda of these extremist groups, we will not surrender to it. Some people like to impose curfew and close schools so that they can exploit the opportunity to promote their political agenda. Therefore, the people should realize what these extremist groups are up to. The Government has already implemented a special security program for schools so that schools can begin next week,” the Minister said.