Army Vesak Arrangements Draw Huge Crowds

May 19, 2019

    Sri Lanka Army giving its contribution to the commemoration of Vesak festival on Saturday (18) launched a full day ‘Sil’ programme, coupled with Dhamma sermons, Dhamma discussions and Bodhi Pooja at Sri Bodhirajaramaya, Panagoda.

    Over 2000 devotees including civilians attended the day’s programme, organized by the Army Buddhist Association (ABA) chaired by Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage, Commander, Security Forces - West (West) under the guidelines given by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army.
    The meritorious activities invoked blessings on all Army personnel, merits on fallen War Heroes and met members of the civil staff. Meanwhile, Colombo Army Hospital on account of the thrice blessed day had its own programme depicting a number of colourful Vesak lanterns and other decorations.

