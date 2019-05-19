Army Vesak Arrangements Draw Huge Crowds

Over 2000 devotees including civilians attended the day’s programme, organized by the Army Buddhist Association (ABA) chaired by Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage, Commander, Security Forces - West (West) under the guidelines given by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army.

The meritorious activities invoked blessings on all Army personnel, merits on fallen War Heroes and met members of the civil staff. Meanwhile, Colombo Army Hospital on account of the thrice blessed day had its own programme depicting a number of colourful Vesak lanterns and other decorations.