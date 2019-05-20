Import levy on big onions hiked

The government has decided to increase the import levy on big onions by Rs 20 per kilo. Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison stated this addressing the media at Anuradhapura yesterday (19).

Accordingly, the revised import levy on big onions following the increase will be Rs 40.The step was taken to in consideration of the local big onion farmers, Minister Harrison commented further.