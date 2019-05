The academic activities at Uva Wellassa and Sabaragamuwa Universities will be resumed Tuesday (21). Accordingly, the hostels will be opened for resident students from 8 am today , Vice Chancellor of the Uva Wellassa University Prof. Jayanthalal Ratnasekera said.

Resident students of the Sabaragamuwa University can come to the hostels from 9am to 6pm today. The university administration requests the students to bring the student ID or the Student Record Book.

Meanwhile security forces have assured that peace has been established in the country and security has been provided to island wide schools and higher education institutions.