CEA to introduce a color code system for dangerous PM

Particulate matter 10 contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled. They are injurious to health. Some particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter can get deep into a person’s lungs and some may even get into his or her bloodstream. In Battaramulla, the CEA would introduce a colour code system.

CEA Director General said that they would be in a position to monitor air quality 24 hours a day from June; the CEA had installed monitoring machines in Battaramulla and in Kandy and they would be operational next month. Besides there would mobile monitors countrywide, he added. The latest world Air Pollution Report has identified Sri Lanka as the 18th worst country as regards air pollution.

An official said on condition of anonymity: "Air Quality Management authorities are doing nothing other than isolating themselves in their ivory towers. It is high time measures were adopted to monitor all pollution levels. Hundreds of factories that emit hazardous gases are not checked. Routine checks would force them to bring down the level of dangerous components in the air."

The report reveals that during 2018, four of the five most polluted countries in the world were in South Asia. Of the 85 cities monitored in this region, 99 per cent failed to meet the WHO annual guideline for PM2.5. As a whole, cities here average a PM2.5 concentration of 60 µg/m³, which is six times the recommended limit of 10 µg/m³.

Delhi typically receives most media coverage as one of the world’s "pollution capitals", the Indian capital "only" ranks 10th for annual PM2.5 concentration. At the initial stages, the Vehicle Emission Testing (VET) Programme brought down the permitted levels of Particulate Matter (PM 10) and Sulphur levels in most of parts of the country. However, for number of years, monitoring didn’t take place. Earlier, VET officials monitored Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Water Vapour (H2O), Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Nitrous Oxide Gases (Nox) content and the percentage of Particulate Matter (PM) in cities.

