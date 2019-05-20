Universities reopening this week

A majority of the universities that were temporarily closed due to the security situation in the country, are due to recommence educational activities this week.Activities at the Sabaragamuwa university will commence tomorrow and students who use the university hostels have been advised to return by 6 pm today. The registrar of the university V.D. Kithsiri noted that the students should carry their University ID card or their student record-book in order to confirm their identity.
The Uva Wellassa University will also reopen its doors to students from tomorrow. The 3rd and 4th-year educational activities at the Colombo University’s Faculty of Arts will also recommence tomorrow. The Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Rajarata university will reopen for educational activities on Thursday (May 23).