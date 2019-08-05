Domestic financing up 2.2% of estimated GDP

During the year up to August 2, 2019 the Sri Lanka rupee appreciated against the US dollar (3.6 per cent). Given the cross currency exchange rate movements, the Sri Lanka rupee appreciated against the pound sterling (8.5 per cent), Japanese yen (0.5 per cent), the euro (6.9 per cent) and the Indian rupee (2.2 per cent) during this period.
The gross official reserves were estimated at US dollars 8,865.0 million as at June 28, 2019. The year-on-year CCPI headline inflation declined to 3.3 per cent in July 2019 from 3.8 per cent in June 2019. Meanwhile, the month on month change of the CCPI declined by 0.2 per cent in July 2019. Weekly AWPR for the week ending August 2, 2019 increased by 5 bps to 10.89 per cent compared to the previous week. The reserve money increased compared to the previous week mainly due to the increase in currency in circulation and deposits held by the commercial banks.