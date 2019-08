The total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during July 2019 was 115,701, an 83% growth compared to June 2019.“Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) is glad to inform that there is a gradual growth in the number of tourist arrivals since Easter attacks,” said Johanne Jayaratne Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA)

.He said that the visa free facility offered to 48 countries and relief to airlines flying to Colombo will also help to woo more arrivals. SLTDA Director General Upali Ratnayake said, “the market has significantly shown progress over the past few weeks and we are happy to notice that the occupancy rates are increasing in hotels across Sri Lanka.“ Further, we are hopeful that the industry will have a satisfactory season from October onwards”.