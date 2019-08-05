Special holiday train services from tomorrow

A special train service from Colombo Fort to Badulla and vice versa for the August school vacation will start from tomorrow.The train will be running from Colombo Fort to Badulla on August 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 and September 1 and from Badulla to Colombo Fort on August 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 and September 2.The train will depart from Colombo Fort at 7.05am and from Badulla at 7.30am.