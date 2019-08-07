Aruwakkalu can take in CMC garbage - Minister

The Minister also said that the Colombo Municipal Council has been informed of this matter and has been instructed to send its garbage to the Aruwakkalu Garbage Recycling Plant since dumping garbage at the Kerawalapitiya Garbage recycling plant has been stopped due exceeding of its capacity. He made these observation yesterday in response to a query made by MP Dr.Nalinda Jayatissa on the stoppage of garbage dumping at the Kerawalapitiya Garbage recycling plant during the round of House questions for oral answers.

Garbage collection services in Colombo remained temporarily uncertain while the Municipal authorities negotiated new collection and disposal services while Minister Patali Champika reassured Parliament that a new recycling plant was coming on stream shortly.The first phase of the Aruwakkalu Garbage recycling plant has been completed and hence it can accept 600 tons of garbage daily, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka told Parliament yesterday.

Ranawaka said the Kerawalapitiya garbage dump was operated for one year temporarily until a solution was fixed for the garbage issue in Colombo after the collapse of the Meethotamulla garbage dump on April 14, 2017.He added that now already two years passed and the Aruwakkalu Recycling plant has begun functioning under his Ministry. The CMC has been informed of it and so far they have not responded to it, he said.

Minister Ranawaka also assured that the Land Reclamation Authority has never offered a land without following tender procedures. He also requested if there were any illegal reclamation, let him be informed to take action against such acts.Meanwhile, Colombo Deputy Mayor M.T.M. Iqbal told the Daily News that the Colombo Municipal Council has stopped collecting garbage from households within the city limits until a solution was found to the issue.

He said that the Council has alternative other than taking the garbage collected from households to Aruwakkalu as dumping garbage at Kerawalapitiya dumping site stopped due to exceeding its capacity.“CMC officials are currently discussing this issue with all stakeholders and we will be able to find a solution to this issue within the course of today,” he said.