PM says attention directed to provide jobs to external degree graduates

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in parliament yesterday that the government's focus is on providing employment to external degree graduates and that it is a priority.The Prime Minister said so responding to a query raised by MP Harshana Rajakaruna asking the PM about the procedure followed in providing employment to the unemployed graduates and the measures taken for the remaining unemployed graduates as well as the measures taken to provide employment to the external graduates.

"The government considers providing employment to graduates a priority. Steps were taken to recruit 5,000 trainees in the first phase of the program in August 2018 under a multi-stage training program. Out of them, 3200 came to accept the jobs. We were able to provide employment for 16800 graduates. A very reasonable process was used to give the appointments. Those appointments were made considering the year of graduation," the Premier explained.

"We have provided employment to around 20,000 unemployed graduates. It is not known how many of the 16800 recruits accepted the jobs. Considering those vacancies, we will provide the jobs to external graduates in the first round. Under the next program, we are working to provide employment to external graduates."Under the criteria, the jobs are provided first to the internal graduates of state universities. After that government's attention has been directed to external graduates. Discussions will be held with the Ministries and Corporations to provide a useful work.

"Today a large part of the work is carried out on a grassroots level like no other government has done. We need officials for the duties."The Premier said he would direct the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.Parliamentarian C B Ratnayake asked the Premier about government's pledge to provide one million jobs.

The Prime Minister replied that the government has provided employment to a large number of people. "The private sector says they have vacancies and that there are not enough people to fill those vacancies. In some areas, there are fewer job opportunities."The Premier said that a large number of people worked in tourism industry and they have temporarily lost revenues after the Easter Sunday attacks. 'Hope it will recover by December," he added.