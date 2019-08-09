Teaching appointments to 1,400 undergraduates

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam provided teaching appointments to 1,400 unemployed undergraduates in Kurunegela, at an event held at the Kuliyapitiya Town Hall, recently.This was carried out under the national policy to grant teaching appointments to 16,800 graduates, island-wide. The event was organised by Kurunegala District Secretary Gamini Illangarathne. Minister Kariyawasam said that steps would be taken to recruit an additional 5,000 undergraduates to the Education Ministry, soon.Buddha Sasana and Wayamba Development Minister Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, Home Affairs State Minister J.C. Alawathuwala, and Civil Aviation and Transport State Minister Ashok Abeysinghe, were also present at the event.