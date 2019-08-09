‘Rs. 2,150 set apart to develop north’

“A housing unit cost Rs. 1 million,” Sivagnanasothy said.He said that for the Gamperaliya initiative in the Northern Province, the ministry spent Rs 300 million, and a further Rs.264 million on resettlement.Rs.32.5 million was spent on developing rural infrastructure, and another 24 million on the Palmyrah industry including toddy bottling, jaggery production and sweet sap production, he said.

“Money was allocated to construct roads in the Northern Province,” he said. “Rs.81 million was allocated to construct Kilali, Eluthumadduwal Road, and Rs.8.5 million to develop the Urudippuram 4th Cross Street road,” he said.He said 25 million was set apart to buy motor graders and other equipment for the Karachchi Pradeshiya Sabha and other Pradeshiya Sabhas to grade and level roads. The Gamperaliya projects are underway in the Northern province. Roads in the districts are constructed now. Rs.26.1 million was allocated to construct an eye and orthopedic surgery unit, Rs.14 million to acquire microscope facility and Rs.5 million for medical equipment,” he said.

“The Karachchi DS Division was given Rs.13.5 million to construct an eye surgery unit, and Rs.12.5 million to construct wards of the Divisional Hospital in Pachchilaippalli,” he said.Rs.6.7 million was allocated to develop classrooms of the Murugananda College, Rs.7.5 million was given to St. Anthony’s RCTM, Rs.6.75 million to Vinasiyodai Girls School, Rs.5 million to Poonakari, Kiranchchi Girls’ College, Rs.1.6 million to develop four “Smart Classrooms”, and Rs.1.7 million to renovate classrooms of 14 selected schools, Sivagnanasothy said.

“Rs.89 million was allocated to uplift the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), Rs.16 million to develop the “Ammachchi” traditional food preparation and sales center of the Engineering Faculty of Kilinochchi,” he said.