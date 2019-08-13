Twenty endoscopy machines for state hospitals

He said daily 45 heart surgeries take place in state hospitals and there are plans to increase this number by providing more modern medical equipment, so that heart patients will be able to obtain medical treatment without delay.Minister Senaratne said that during the past four years, the government had allocated Rs. 450 billion for the health sector. Now Sri Lankan state hospitals have the world’s best medical technologies.
Baticaloa Teaching Hospital, Trincomalee, Moneragala, Galgamuwa, and Negombo General Hospitals, and Gampaha, Puttalam, Nikaweratiya, Karawanella, Dambadeniya, Peduru Thuduwa, Matale, Vavuniya, Horana, Kuliyapitiya, Wathupitiwala and Avissawella Hospitals are among the state hospitals which received endoscopy machines.