Twenty endoscopy machines for state hospitals

In a first for the state health sector, 20 endoscopy machines worth Rs. 200 million were distributed among state hospitals in the country. A total of 47 endoscopy machines are to be provided to state hospitals across the country by the end of this year, Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said, speaking at a ceremony to hand over the first 20 endoscopy machines to state hospitals, at the Health Ministry recently.

He said daily 45 heart surgeries take place in state hospitals and there are plans to increase this number by providing more modern medical equipment, so that heart patients will be able to obtain medical treatment without delay.Minister Senaratne said that during the past four years, the government had allocated Rs. 450 billion for the health sector. Now Sri Lankan state hospitals have the world’s best medical technologies.

Baticaloa Teaching Hospital, Trincomalee, Moneragala, Galgamuwa, and Negombo General Hospitals, and Gampaha, Puttalam, Nikaweratiya, Karawanella, Dambadeniya, Peduru Thuduwa, Matale, Vavuniya, Horana, Kuliyapitiya, Wathupitiwala and Avissawella Hospitals are among the state hospitals which received endoscopy machines.