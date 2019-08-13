NDB empowers entrepreneurs through business banking

NDB has committed four decades of customized financial expertise to Small and Medium scale businesses, throughout the years, providing a range of dedicated financial solutions to empower the SME sector.Taking into consideration the importance of SME’s to the national economy, NDB also strengthened its strategic blueprint for SMEs, to ensure focused, precise and fruitful offerings to uplift the economy’s backbone to greater heights.

The Bank’s carefully structured financial inclusivity initiatives are the epitome of the unwavering commitment to have every single individual participating in the nation’s development journey.Additionally, with the launch of the Bank’s Business Banking Unit, a new specialized offering for SME business owners was introduced in a variety of savings, investments and lending products. Customers of the business sector can enjoy a host of tailor made services and focus on the prosperity of their business whilst the Bank focuses on providing solutions to the customer’s diverse business needs.

NDB has been working with businesses in the SME sector, acting as an apex agency to channel credit lines from international sources, and financing over 200,000 projects directly and indirectly while creating one million jobs through such projects. We understand the special needs of SME’s and now with business banking, SME’s have one stop shop - a Business partner who has only their success in mind.

SME development has always been an integral component of NDB’s strategic intent. As a pioneer in project lending and SME financing in Sri Lanka, with over 40 years of experience NDB has contributed immensely to this sector. NDB remains committed to further empowering the SME sector with the firm belief that an entrepreneurial culture is essential for the sustainable development of a nation.

Business Banking offers a full suite of banking products ranging from Current and Savings Accounts, Investment Products such as NDB Savings Planner, Fixed Deposits, Project Loans and re-finance schemes to start or expand businesses coupled with end to end working capital solutions offered via Short Term Loans, Trade and Supply Chain Finance with a special focus on agriculture and manufacturing sector.

In order to serve our clients better, Business Banking has three different current accounts namely Business Star, Business Class and Business Premier designed in a way to suit the needs of a Small Business to Medium scale business. Each category will be eligible to a number of account privileges from reduced tariff to complete free of charge banking services.

Additionally, electronic banking platform offered to medium size businesses will assist them in viewing their account balance on line, processing payments/staff salaries as well as on line trade related transactions such as import letter of credit issuance and amendments.NDB’s Mobile banking platform will support individual and sole proprietorship businesses to carry out fund transfers to any account within the bank or to other bank accounts, pay any credit card bill, utility bill payments, mobile re-loads and much more.es.