Ampara paddy farmers receive bumper harvest

Paddy cultivation of the Yala season is harvested now in Ampara and traders and mill owners from Jaffna, Polannaruwa and Batticaloa are arriving in Amapara to buy paddy.Farmers said they received a better harvest this time compared to the harvest of the previous season. They said they yield about 150 bushels per acre.

The farmers, however, complain that their produce cannot be sold at the guaranteed price. Therefore, they more often sell paddy to mill owners and middlemen. Private millers give cash once they bought the harvest without a delay, they said.About 100,000 acres were cultivated in Amapara for the Yala season, the farmers said.

“We usually cultivate about 120,000 acres. But lack of water restricted the cultivation in the Yala season, they said.Some farmers cultivated there paddy fields without the Irrigation Department approval. They expected enough rainwater, but drought hit the area badly thwarting they expectation.The D. S. Senanayake Samudraya in Inginiyagala, Ampara dried up completely in the drought, Irrigation Engineer T.Mayooran said.