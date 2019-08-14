Cabinet approves VoA for 1st quarter 2020

The Cabinet is reported to have approved a request by the government yesterday to present a Vote on Account (VoA) to allocate state expenditure during the first quarter of next year because it will be unrealistic to present a fully-fledged budget in the wake of a presidential election.



The government had earlier presented a vote on account for the first quarter of this year because a fully-fledged budget could not be passed in parliament amid the political turmoil in the aftermath of the 52-day government which took office in October last year.

The presidential election campaign will take place during the period of this year's annual budget. The newly elected president will also have the authority to dissolve the parliament after March, next year and it is against such a background that the government felt that it should be left for a new government that takes office next year to present a fully-fledged budget

.